Ken Anderson On What Gable Steveson Was Missing In WWE, Catching Mic During Entrances

Ken Anderson recently weighed in on what he felt Gable Steveson was missing in his WWE run. Steveson was a much-hyped signing by WWE and was even drafted to Raw before he competed, but he exited the company after a short NXT run last May. Anderson, the former Mr. Kennedy, was asked in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet about why Steveson didn’t become bigger in the company and more. You can see highlights below:

On what Gable Steveson was missing: “I don’t think that he loves the wrestling business. I mean, WWE has done the NIL thing for a while. I remember back when, I think when I was there, there was always these rumors that WWE is only taking guys that are six foot one or taller. Then for a while, they wouldn’t take anybody that had independent experience. I just think the guys who are successful love this.”

On always being able to catch the microphone in his entrance: “I didn’t. There’s a really funny video, because they used to mess with me. They drop it real slow sometimes, or sometimes they just drop it. There’s one time where they dropped it fast and I missed it, the thing goes swinging. I just look up, there it is. I just knew where my mark was. It was one of those things too. I think for the most part, every day it was different in every ring, or in every arena. So I’d just get in there and check it and make sure. Or they’d come up and say, like, hey, it’s a little farther to the back today.”