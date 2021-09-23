wrestling / News

Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson Fight to Draw On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Bryan Danielson’s first match in AEW saw him go the distance against Kenny Omega on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Danielson and Omega opened tonight’s show with a bout that went to a 30-minute time limit draw.

You can see pics and video from the match below, which was not for Omega’s title and instead was for bragging rights of who the best wrestler was. After the match, the two continued to battle with the Young Bucks and Adam Cole charging to the ring. Christian, Jungle Boy, and the Lucha Bros. came out to make the save.

Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out earlier this month.

