NJPW News: Kenta Takes Selfie With Tetsuya Naito, New Beginning in Osaka Is Sold Out, Opening For Tonight’s Event

– Prior to the two fighting for both the IWGP World Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles tomorrow at NJPW New Beginning, KENTA took a selfie with the double champion Tetsuya Naito.

– Speaking of New Beginning, you can find the opening video for the event below.

– According to Voices of Wrestling’s Super J-Cast, the event in Osaka has sold out at Osaka-Jo Hall.

The post reads: “All the seats for tomorrow’s show at Osaka-Jo Hall have sold out. This is a terrific achievement and in my opinion totally vindicates the decision to have KENTA attack Naito at Wrestle Kingdom. Naito vs. KENTA is red hot as are Mox vs. Suzuki and Hiromu vs. Lee.”