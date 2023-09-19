– On the latest Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed that he was partially responsible for the late Macho Man Randy Savage taking his Slim Jim sponsorship with him from WWE when he joined WCW. According to Nash, while he was WWE Champion, he went to Slim Jim and filmed a commercial. While wrapping up, Nash said he spoke to the company executives and told them to stick with Savage as their spokesperson. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Nash on his role in Macho Man taking the Slim Jim sponsorship away from WWE: “I had a lot to do with that. They came to me, because I was the champion, and we did a Slim Jim commercial. When we were wrapping things up, I was talking to the execs, and I said, ‘Man, I’m not the guy. This is synonymous with Randy. You should stick with Randy.’ … On my son’s urn, I said, ‘You should stay with Randy.'”

On Savage and Vince McMahon having long-term heat over Savage taking away the Slim Jim sponsorship: “Oops, I thought I was doing Macho a favor. He’s up there looking down on me going, ‘Nash, you always had my back.'”