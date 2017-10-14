Kevin’s Ultima Lucha Tres Night Three Review  

Ultima Lucha Tres continues with three more big matches.

Last Luchadora Standing Match: Sexy Star vs. Taya

This stemmed from Sexy’s rivalry with the Worldwide Underground. Sexy came to the ring seriously, looking for a fight. Taya hit the first big move, powerbombing Sexy into the barricade outside. She made a mistake and missed a dive into a bunch of chairs, turning the tide. Taya got busted open and Sexy pulled a Catrina by bringing a bottle in as a weapon. Matt Striker actually tried to explain the tables being under the ring, by saying they’re for the Ultima Lucha afterparty. A for effort. They exchanged some brutal sounding chops in the crowd. After some more brawling, they both fell through two tables and both were down. The referee counted and Sexy was first to stand, scoring the win in 9:15. I enjoyed the intensity of this match. A few spots came off odd, including the finish. My main issue was that the finish was kind of lame and this kind of match feels redundant after Catrina/Ivelisse. [***]



Lucha Underground Trios Championship: The Reptile Tribe (Drago, Pindar & Vibora) [c] w/ Kobra Moon vs. Dante Fox, Killshot and The Mack

The Mack won the Unique Opportunity Battle Royal and his prize was a Trios Title shot. However, he had to team with Fox and Killshot, who nearly murdered one another on night one. They sold the wounds of that war and were clearly not 100%. The champions worked like a well oiled machine and they isolated KIllshot. The fans seemed to feel each move that Killshot and Fox took, knowing what they went through recently. The hot tag went to The Mack, who hit everything moving. Vibora ended his run and it took the teamwork of Fox and Killshot to try to slow him down. The final moments were frantic, highlighted by Mack taking down Vibora with a Pounce and then Fox and Killshot hitting stereo dives. Pindar ignored advice from Kobra Moon and fell to Lo Mein Pain, a Stunner and Kill Stomp in 7:59. This was a lot of fun and a great moment. Mack has been very popular for a while and putting on strong performances since season one. Killshot and Fox were incredible two weeks ago and having their story continue on as uneasy partners who work well together because of their past is great. [***1/4]



Next week, Ultima Lucha Tres closes. Here’s what’s scheduled.

– Steel Cage Match: Matanza Cueto vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.

– Gauntlet of the Gods 3-Way: Cage vs. Jeremiah Crane vs. Mil Muertes

– Lucha Underground Championship: Johnny Mundo [c] vs. Prince Puma

Gift of the Gods Championship Ladder Match: Pentagon Dark vs. Son of Havoc

Two wildly popular wrestlers here. They had simultaneous pins in the multi-man Gift of the Gods Title match, leading to this. Right off the bat, Havoc nailed a sweet dive to the outside. They brawled outside until Pentagon tossed a bunch of ladders into the ring. There was a spot where Havoc used a chair to hit a ladder into Pentagon’s groin. Havoc continued to show a violent streak with a suplex through the table. Pentagon finally got free by countering an SSP into a cutter. Pentagon one upped the violence by setting up four open chairs and hitting a Package Piledriver through them! Things got worrisome when it looked like Pentagon might go for too much violence over attempting to win. They ended up battling on a bridged ladder, which Pentagon threw Havoc off of and through a table. Pentagon retrieved the title to win in 13:58. A very good ladder match, just shy of being great. Lots of cool spots and a big moment as Pentagon finally wins a title. [***1/2]

Vampiro and Prince Puma were shown in Vampiro’s temple. Or whatever that place it. Vamp told him to win next week to save his career and win the title. Puma agreed and left. Nothing special there, but then a strange voice was heard telling Vamp he did a good job. Vamp thanked him and called him master.

