King Corbin Can’t Wait To Heel It Up When Fans Return

King Corbin is looking forward to the eventual return of fans — so that he can be a jerk to them. WWE had a one-time return of fans to live events at the two-night WrestleMania 37, and Corbin told the Johnny Dare Morning Show that he`is looking forward to the full-time return of attendees to shows.

“We kinda get word through the pipeline, here and there, and I’ve heard random things like we might do a show in Texas in July,” Corbin said (per Fightful). “Who knows. It’s one of those things where you hear these rumors and we all hope they are true because I’m getting stir crazy. I wanna be in a different state and in front of people again. We had a taste of that at WrestleMania and we all walked out for the opening of the show and hearing the people, even though I hate them, it was so good and so pure. Just walking out in front of the crowd again, it was surreal. I was like, ‘I miss these little a-holes so much.’ I’m looking at them like, ‘The things I can say to you, I wanna punch your little kid.'”

The WWE executive team said on the Q1 earnings call that they’re hoping for a full-time return for fans in the second half of the year.