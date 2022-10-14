Kofi Kingston Announces CLICK Project To Help Students In Ghana

In a post on Instagram, Kofi Kingston announced the launch of the CLICK Project, which will help students in Ghana. The CLICK for Quality Education Foundation will build “high quality” computer labs and library media centers for junior high schools in underprivileged areas.

He wrote: “I’m so incredibly excited to FINALLY announce a project that my mom and I have been working on for some time now.

The CLICK for Quality Education Foundation will build top quality computer labs and library media centers for junior high schools across Ghana, particularly in underprivileged areas. (The acronym’CLICK’ stands for Computer Lab and Integrated Center of Knowledge).

CLICK for Quality Education Foundation centers will offer training in computer literacy, media and information literacy (MIL), critical thinking, and creative problem-solving skills, while instilling a love of reading and research in students.

The first CLICK Center is presently being built at the Atwima Takyiman Presbyterian Junior High School in the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

We have a lot in the works and we’ll be posting updates detailing the progress we’ve made.

Follow @CLICKfqe on Instagram and Twitter. Also follow the “Click For Quality Education” page on Facebook! (Link in Bio)

LET’S GOOOOOOO!