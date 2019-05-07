Kofi Kingston Comments On SmackDown Possibly Moving To 3 Hours, WWE Dream Match

– WWE Champion Kofi Kingston did a recent interview with Vicente Beltrán. Below are highlights.

On His Whirlwind 24 Hours After WrestleMania: “I got an hour and a half of sleep then I did media day with Becky Lynch. I started to have breakfast with my family and in the middle of breakfast, I get a call saying AJ Styles is hurt and he’s not able to do his VIP signing at Axxess. So I had to immediately go to Axxess and fill in for AJ. Thought I was going to be able to get some sleep, but I did an interview with the Boston Globe. In the middle of that, I was told that I was needed for Raw. I went to sleep for about 20 minutes and was told (be WWE talent relations) that I was needed right then.”

On SmackDown Potentially Move To 3 Hours: “I have not heard that rumor (of SmackDown move to three hours). To me, the more wrestling on TV, the better. Because more people will get the opportunity to be on TV. There’s a lot of talent on our roster that the world should see. 205 Live is one of the best kept secrets in WWE right now. You’re finally getting to see guys like Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander and Ali, who have been doing amazing things on 205 Live. Now they are on the main roster and showing that they can do. If we were to get another hour, I don’t if that’s going to happen or not, but it would definitely provide an opportunity for guys that deserve to be on TV.”

On A WWE Dream Match: “Shawn Michaels in his prime would be great. He was one of the guys that motivated me to have great matches. I consider him to be the greatest of all-time. Ricky Steamboat (is another). Right now, my focus is on Kevin Owens.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Vicente Beltran with a h/t to 411Mania.