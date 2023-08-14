Konnan On Whether He’d Want to Bring LAX Into AEW

Konnan recently discussed the idea of potentially bringing LAX into AEW. LAX began as a stable in Impact Wrestling and has existed in other companies since, and Konnan weighed in on the idea of reuniting the group on Keepin’ It 100. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the notion of bringing LAW to AEW: “The only way would be if I had creative control and I could work with Sonjay [Dutt] because Sonjay and Jeremy Borash, I worked with very closely, and I had really good chemistry. I wouldn’t want to be fighting with Tony [Khan] all the time about stuff, so I’d rather have Sonjay handle that.”

On Santana and Ortiz reportedly talking again: “I didn’t even know Santana [and] Ortiz are talking again. I’m glad because I spoke to both of them on this issue. But, yeah, probably, Santana, Ortiz, Diamante, [and] maybe Homicide.”