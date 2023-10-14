Konnan Thinks The LWO Doesn’t Help WWE’s Representation

In the latest episode of Keepin’ it 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan said that while the LWO features several Latino wrestlers, he doesn’t think it helps WWE when it comes to representation.

He said: “It doesn’t help that LWO … besides Santos and Rey, the other two guys … get squashed all the time. They’re like an afterthought. They’re like jobbers — that does not help.”

He specifically noted that Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro are always losing.