Kris Statlander Returning To Action On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Kris Statlander will return to action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. An opponent was not named for the Galaxy’s Favorite Alien. This will be Statlander’s first official match since June 10, 2020. She was in a tag match with Hikaru Shida against Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford, where she tore an ACL in her knee.

Statlander made her turn to AEW on the March 31 episode of Dynamite, putting Ford through a table during the Arcade Anarchy match between Best Friends and Miro & Kip Sabian.

The Galaxy's Favorite Alien @callmekrisstat makes her return to ring after nearly 11 months away because of a knee injury, on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night, April 14 at 8pm on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/EGWGXpC5cF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2021

Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix)

* Falls Count Anywhere for AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Matt Hardy

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* Mike Tyson as Special Enforcer: Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood

* Anthony Ogogo’s in-ring debut

* Kris Statlander in action