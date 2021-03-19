Kurt Angle On His No Way Out 2006 Match With The Undertaker, Vince McMahon Not Wanting Him To End Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his match with The Undertaker at No Way Out 2006, Vince McMahon not wanting the match at WrestleMania, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on his No Way Out 2006 match with The Undertaker and Vince McMahon not wanting the match at WrestleMania: “It was a big deal to us, both Undertaker and myself. Having Taker come in at No Way Out and you wrestle him in the main event, usually, it’s a downer pay-per-view, but it was an upper pay-per-view. It was booked really well. Taker actually wanted to face me at WrestleMania [22]. He told me this back in December before I had the match at Royal Rumble. He asked me, ‘Hey, I’d love to face you at WrestleMania.’ I said that’d be fantastic. He said we were going to have to go to Vince [McMahon] and ask him.

“So, we went to Vince and asked, and Vince said, ‘No, I’m not ending Taker’s undefeated streak.’ He didn’t tell me why I would have to end his undefeated streak, but the reason was because I was going to win the World title and then go to WrestleMania and wrestle somebody holding the world title. I think that Vince McMahon felt I was gonna hold the World title after WrestleMania, which I didn’t. It was really awesome to have him at No Way Out, and the reason Vince booked it was because we wanted the match at WrestleMania. So, Vince said no, but we’ll make it at No Way Out.”

On whether he thinks Vince regretting not making their match the WrestleMania main event: “I think that if you don’t think that Vince was thinking that, you’re high. Of course, he’s going to say ‘Damn, that was my main event of WrestleMania.’ Of course he’s gonna say that because I legitimately thought that match was the match of the year in 2006. I took pride in that match. I thought that was one of the best matches that anyone’s ever done. To not be at WrestleMania, Vince was probably like aw shit, I should’ve just done it. What he could have done is he could have had Undertaker beat me for the world title, but he just didn’t want Taker to have the title at the time. I think there was a way to make it work. If Vince was cool giving up the title to Undertaker or giving it back to me or someone else, that would’ve been a good idea. I think he just felt like it was too much work all for one match to happen. I believe when he saw the No Way Out match, he probably said, ‘Damn, I should’ve done it [at WrestleMania 22].”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.