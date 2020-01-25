Kylie Rae Addresses Struggle With Mental Illness and Depression

– In a recent post on her Instagram account, former AEW talent Kylie Rae addressed the topic of mental illness, which she has been dealing with. You can read her full comments and see her Instagram post below.

Long post alert! This is a tough one: Here’s a non-edited picture of myself, no make-up, non-showered. But hey, I’m down 7 pounds!

Aye let’s get vulnerable for a sec Mental illness is no joke y’all. On a real note, it’s been a rough time. Starving, then binging, gaining 15 pounds, excessive workouts, major depression, panic attacks, etc. I’ll spare all the details but one thing I’ve learned throughout this whole thing is: it’s okay to talk about it. Being able to open up with others and listen to stories, hearing, sharing knowledge, and learning how much others go through, as well as myself, along with different remedies on how to cope and overcome is one of my favorite parts about this life and has definitely helped me open up.

Thank you to anyone and everyone who has helped along the way, and hopefully this can even help someone else in need.

Not where I used to be, but better than I was. Feel free to drop different therapeutic remedies and self care techniques below #StrivingForProgress #NotPerfection #MoreSelfLove