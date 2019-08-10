wrestling / News

Kylie Rae’s Twitter Account Has Been Deleted, Fans Concerned

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kylie Rae AEW Double or Nothing

Kylie Rae has not been seen in AEW since Double or Nothing, where she lost in a fatal four-way that featured Britt Baker, Awesome Kong and Nyla Rose. PWInsider brings word that her radio silence continues, as her Twitter account is now missing. Fans of the smiling AEW wrestler were not happy with this latest development, some even tweeting the company directly for some kind of update.

The last update of any kind on Rae was last month, when The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that she was out of action due to a “medical issue.” The exact nature of her absence wasn’t revealed but at the time, it was stated that she was expected back “soon.” She hasn’t appeared at an AEW event since.

