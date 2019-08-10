Kylie Rae’s Twitter Account Has Been Deleted, Fans Concerned

Kylie Rae has not been seen in AEW since Double or Nothing, where she lost in a fatal four-way that featured Britt Baker, Awesome Kong and Nyla Rose. PWInsider brings word that her radio silence continues, as her Twitter account is now missing. Fans of the smiling AEW wrestler were not happy with this latest development, some even tweeting the company directly for some kind of update.

Kylie Rae's twitter profile is gone now. I really hope she's getting the help she needs @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes — Andy Nemmity (@AndyNemmity) August 9, 2019

A lot of fans have noticed Kylie Rae going dark on social media. @CodyRhodes or @TheBrandiRhodes can you confirm if she is okay? Don't need to know her personal business, just hope she knows that what ever she's going through, she's got lots of people supporting her. Thanks — The Dark Rattler (@TheDarkRattler) August 9, 2019

@davemeltzerWON Kylie Rae's twitter profile is now gone, is there any update on her status? — Andy Nemmity (@AndyNemmity) August 9, 2019

hey yall i brought this up elsewhere but just a reminder that "Smiley" Kylie Rae has been offline for over a month now (with her twitter account currently deactivated), her bookings were cancelled and the only thing we've heard is a statement from aew saying shes out with a — gamer in law (@ScottBloodborne) August 8, 2019

"medical issue" and that she'll be back soon. now im not one to pry into the personal lives of public figures but the fact that she personally hasn't given us any assurances sets off a lot of alarm bells in my head. hopefully things are cool — gamer in law (@ScottBloodborne) August 8, 2019

Kylie Rae’s Twitter is gone and now I’m pretty concerned — 🔥 Kaiju King Firejay 🔥 (@ivanfirejay) August 9, 2019

Does anyone know what's going on with Kylie Rae? This is the first I've heard of something bad happening to her, I hope she's alright 😥 https://t.co/RLI2QPrLqB — ℳair 🌹 {porcelainpumpkin} (@Rosy_Pumpkin) August 9, 2019

I hope whereever Kylie Rae is, she's okay and the deletion of her twitter acct isn't a big deal. — Dave (@DaveMuscarella) August 9, 2019

The last update of any kind on Rae was last month, when The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that she was out of action due to a “medical issue.” The exact nature of her absence wasn’t revealed but at the time, it was stated that she was expected back “soon.” She hasn’t appeared at an AEW event since.