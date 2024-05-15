Lash Legend Reacts To Her Win On Last Night’s WWE NXT

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Lash Legend picked up a win to qualify for the Women’s North American title match at Battleground. In a digital exclusive, Legend spoke about her victory over Ivy Nile.

She said: “Of course, I bullied my way into this historic ladder match. I mean, I did exactly what I said I was gonna do, bully all these pipsqueaks, lash out, get the win, and now I’m in. Now, I’m very grateful. I knew I could kill it and do what I do. But I would be crazy to not mention all of this ruckus and chaos that’s going around me. You know my crew, poor Noam. He got attacked. I don’t even know how.”

She was asked about having a moment with Trick Williams but blew the question off and left.