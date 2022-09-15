Latest On Planned Return Of NXT Takeovers

NXT is reportedly set to bring back more Takeover events, including Halloween Havoc. The brand has been mostly having its specials as episodes of NXT over the past year, but Fightful Select reports that more will be appearing as Premium Live Events on Peacock and WWE Network.

The site notes that in specific, Halloween Havoc is currently scheduled for October 22nd and will be a PPV/PLR. This would be a first for the name, as the past two Halloween Havocs were regular NXT specials.

NXT this year has had Stand & Deliver, In Your House, and Worlds Collide on Peacock.