Lee Moriarty on Getting Comparisons to Daniel Bryan, Wanting to Reach New Levels

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to indie wrestler Lee Moriarty, who discussed fans comparing him to Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson). Below is an excerpt:

“Over the past year, I’ve been compared to Bryan Danielson a lot. It’s such a humbling comparison and not one that I would expect. While he was on the independents, that was his focus–becoming the best. He wasn’t racing to sign a contract. If a contract comes my way, that’s one thing, but my focus is on what happens in the ring. Independent wrestling, this is the foundation of professional wrestling. You’re watching a painting being created in real-time. This is so important, and my focus is on becoming the best independent wrestler and helping this part of professional wrestling grow. I always want to keep evolving. I don’t like the idea of being stagnant or complacent, especially as an artist. My mind is never settled with what I’m creating. I don’t want someone to see the same picture when they’re watching my matches. I think of wrestling as a sport and an art, and I want to continue to push and reach new levels.”

Lee Moriarty recently beat Warhorse to capture the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship at the New South HOSS Tournament Night Two earlier this month. He ended Warhorse’s 532-day reign.