Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 6.30.23  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

-Lockup to start and Davenport goes to work on the arm. Jordan flips her way out and grabs control of the arm. She takes Davenport to the mat with an armbar. Davenport back up and she misses a clothesline which lets Jordan get a crossbody for two. Sunset flip from the outside and in also gets two. Jordan back to arm control, but Davenport reverses. Jordan flips off the ropes to break and gets a roll-up off a 6-1-9 fake. Davenport unloads with a forearm to turn the tide and decks Jordan as she tried to spring off the middle rope. Backsplash in the corner from Davenport as the crowd is really quiet. Davenport misses a charge in the corner and Jordan gets a small package for two. Davenport catches her with another forearm and goes to a neck crank. The crowd starts to get behind Jordan and she responds with an escape and gets a slam. Jordan throws some chops and forearms. She hits a series of running clothesline and then a cartwheel into a back elbow. Jordan with a springboard crossbody for two. Jordan runs into a boot in the corner and Davenport connects with a double stomp to the back off the middle rope. Falcon Arrow finishes at 5:24.

Winner: Blair Davenport via pin at 5:24

-Not much to this one as even the crowd was out of it. Davenport winning is the right call and probably should have been a little more dominant. 3/4*

-Myles Borne cuts a promo backstage. He has a match tonight!

Joe Coffey (w/ Gallus) vs. Myles Borne

-I take that back as Coffey has Gallus head to the back as he wants to go at it alone. This is also our Main Event so only two matches this week. I wonder if something else was taped and they decided not to air it. Lockup to start and nothing doing, so they go again. Coffey backs Borne up to the ropes and gives him a shove. Borne shoves back and then they go again. Some mat wrestling which Borne gets the better off and then he connects with a dropkick that flusters Coffey. Another lockup and Coffey grabs the arm and takes Borne to the mat. Borne rolls to force an escape, but Coffey powers him back down and goes to small joint manipulation. Borne scrambles again and this time gets a break, but Coffey is right back on him with a side headlock. Shoulder sends Borne to the mat and Coffey gets another side headlock on the mat. Borne escapes and gets a series of dropkicks and then an armdrag into an armbar. Coffey backs Borne into the corner and lands some jabs. To the opposite corner where Borne goes back to the arm, so Coffey just catches him with a chop to the throat. Effective! Coffey uses the top rope to choke and then snaps Myles throat first off the top rope. Back to the corner for some more body blows. Suplex is blocked and then countered into a small package for two, but Coffey gets in another body shot. Borne blocks a move in the corner and starts firing off strikes. Nice belly to belly suplex from Borne and he rolls with it for another one. He tries again, but Coffey hooks the ropes. Coffey charges and gets caught with a powerslam for two. Coffey lands another left and a jumping Glasgow Kiss. He finishes with a discus lariat for the pin at 6:41.

Winner: Joe Coffey via pin at 6:41

-The mat wrestling stuff was cool as we know Borne has an amateur background and it always shows up in his matches. Borne isn’t ready for someone like Coffey so the result wasn’t surprising. It was a nice little match where they hit everything well. **

