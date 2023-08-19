Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 8.18.23  

-Edge vs. Sheamus was a BANGER. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Jacy Jayne vs. Karmen Petrovic

-This is our second look at Petrovic as she made her debut a few weeks back. Jayne buries a knee to the ribs early and stomps away in the corner. Side headlock from Jayne and she gets shoved off, but runs Karmen down with a shoulder. Karmen goes low as she attacks the leg and gets Jacy down to hook a side headlock. Petrovic gets a roll-up for two and then a jackknife cover for two. Jayne seems amused! Jayne lands a knee from the apron and a kick to the head gets two. She buries a knee in the back and uses the ropes to choke. Karmen throws some strikes, but Jayne maintains control and gets a splash in the corner which gets a two count. Headbutt from Jayne and she lands a Senton for two. Nice kick to the chest from Jayne and then she hooks a bow and arrow. Karmen is able to break and they fight over a backslide. Karmen lands a head kick to the back of the head and gets a running forearm. She misses a head kick and Jayne lands Rolling Encore for the pin at 5:10.

Winner: Jacy Jayne via pin at 5:10

-This was fine as Jayne dominated and Karmen got to show some flashes, but Jayne won without breaking too much of a sweat. *1/4

-Brooklyn Barlow gets interview time as she is making her return after injury!

-WWE Live!

Dani Palmer vs. Brooklyn Barlow

-This is Barlow’s first match since tearing her ACL last summer. They lock hands and Barlow does some break dancing. Palmer does a handstand to escape a move and ties up Barlow’s legs. Barlow counters into a hammerlock, but Palmer kips up to her feet and gets a back flip to escape. Palmer escapes a slam, but Barlow is back with the side headlock and takes it to the mat. Palmer counters into a head scissors, but Barlow bridges out and gets a modified surfboard. Monkey Flip out of the corner, but Palmer floats over on a charge in the corner and does a cartwheel. Palmer hooks an armbar and gets shoved off and then dropped with a clothesline. Barlow throws some knees and gets a two count. Barlow hooks an abdominal stretch as the crowd starts a “Groovy Baby” chant. Palmer fights her way out and starts firing off strikes including a knee to the face. Shotgun dropkick followed by a handstand kick in the corner. Corkscrew moonsault from Palmer from the top gets the pin at 4:56.

Winner: Dani Palmer via pin at 4:56

-Kind of rough, but it was Barlow’s return match so that can be forgiven for now. This was kind of dull as even the crowd seemed bored, but the finish was sweet and credit to Palmer for hitting that finish so cleanly. *

-Cody Rhodes documentary. My review is here!

-WrestleMania XL! Philly! Seems 90,000 tickets have been sold so far over the two days. I will be buying mine from StubHub or someplace like that as we get closer to the show. I have a price in mind that my friend is cool with, so I have to stay within in his budget.

IKEMEN JIRO vs. Oro Mensah

-That Meta Four entrance is sweet! JIRO’S JACKET GAME IS ON POINT THIS WEEK! Mensah attacks quickly as he stomps Jiro down in the corner. He talks some trash, but gets his kick caught and JIRO lands a punch. Dropkick from JIRO and another followed by a slam. JIRO gets a tie-up pin for two. The fans really love JIRO! Mensah to the apron and he drops JIRO throat first on the top rope. Mensah hits an overhead throw and then a snap suplex for two. Mensah with a kick to the back and that also gets two. Another cover and another two. Another cover and another two! Try to get that win kid! JIRO throws kicks from his back to show life, but Mensah cuts him off. Mensah with a vertical suplex for two. More kicks to the back and Mensah stretches JIRO and applies a crossface for good measure. The crowd really wants JIRO to get back into this one. He starts his comeback by sending Mensah into the corner and then hits JACKET PUNCHES! Splash in the corner and he snaps off a head scissors that sends Mensah into the corner. Head kick connects, but Mensah is out at two. Mensah lands an elbow to the side of the head and then rains down with more elbows. JIRO blocks a suplex with elbows and gets a victory roll for two. JACKET PUNCH! Jackson distracts the ref and Legend pulls Jiro’s hair in the corner which lets Mensah hit the spinning heel kick for the pin at 5:36.

Winner: Oro Mensah via pin at 5:36

-Can I get JIRO on Main Event? This was a solid match as I like the new look and attitude from Mensah. Jiro is basically here to work with the kids and give them a solid 5-7 minute match when needed. He is also over with the Level Up crowd for life at this point. **1/4

-Thanks for reading!