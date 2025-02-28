The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Leyla Hirsch is no longer with AEW and will be a free agent starting tomorrow. Her contract expires today, as it ran through the end of this month.

Hirsch worked on a per appearance deal with AEW starting in 2020, then signed a contract on March 1, 2021. She hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since June and hadn’t won a match in AEW since March 30, 2022. She was injured after that and came back in June 2023. However, she was mostly on the ROH brand after that, with only four AEW TV losses. Her last match with either AEW or ROH was at Final Battle on December 20 in the Hammerstein Ballroom.