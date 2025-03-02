Leyla Hirsch No Longer On AEW Roster Page

Leyla Hirsch appears to be officially gone from AEW, as she has vanished from the company’s roster page. It was reported late last week that Hirsch was set to exit the promotion with her contract expiring and not being renewed. As Fightful notes, Hirsch was removed from the roster page on March 1st.

Hirsch signed with AEW in 2021 and spent much of her time in ROH, last competing at FInal Battle 2024.