Lince Dorado Recalls Conversation That Led To His WWE Exit
Lince Dorado exited WWE in November of 2021, and he recently recalled the conversation that led to his asking for his release. Dorado spoke with Developmentally Speaking and recalled how a lack of confidence from the writing team toward lucha talent led to him seeking his exit from the company. You can see th highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On what led to his WWE exit: “There could be lucha guys who can talk and entertain. But they wouldn’t make it so easy for the audience to digest, that they’re not accepting a lucha guy to talk and entertain, they just want you to be the ‘Lucha Lucha guys.’ That’s what I was told.”
On his reaction to being told that: I was like, ‘Alright, well.’ … I said, ‘If this is what you want, thank you, but this s**t sucks.’ Ultimately, that’s what ended up, um, asking for our release, literally that conversation.”