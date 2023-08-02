wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s 200th Episode of AEW Dynamite
August 2, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present their 200th episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which features two title matches and more. The lineup includes:
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander
* Anything Goes: Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta
* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh
* Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia
* Jack Perry face-to-face with Jerry Lynn
* We’ll hear from MJF
