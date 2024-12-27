wrestling / News
Tonight’s Lineup For Final Episode of AEW Rampage
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which will be the last episode on TNT. The lineup includes:
* Chris Jericho vs. Anthony Bowens
* Nick Wayne vs. HOOK
* Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey
* Private Party vs. TBD
Are you ready for #AEWRampage New Year's SMASH?
You can't miss the last #AEWRampage of 2024 TOMORROW at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/NHClKniQAR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2024
