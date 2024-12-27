wrestling / News

Tonight’s Lineup For Final Episode of AEW Rampage

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which will be the last episode on TNT. The lineup includes:

* Chris Jericho vs. Anthony Bowens
* Nick Wayne vs. HOOK
* Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey
* Private Party vs. TBD

