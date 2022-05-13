wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Title On The Line
May 13, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include a TNT championship match in the main event. Scorpio Sky will defend against his former tag team partner Frankie Kazarian. The show will have a special start time of 5:30 PM ET on TNT. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* AEW TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals: Riho vs. Ruby Soho
* Death Triangle vs. Marc Quen, The Butcher & The Blade
* Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder
* Tony Schiavone talks with Jade Cargill and the Baddies
