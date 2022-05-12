Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Slammiversary 2012, which included the following:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Sting

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Bad Influence (c) vs. AJ Styles & Kurt Angle

* No Disqualification: Bully Ray vs. Joseph Park

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Gail Kim (c) vs. Miss Tessmacher

* #1 Contenders Match for TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Jeff Hardy vs. Mr. Anderson vs. Rob Van Dam

* TNA X Division Championship: Austin Aries (c) vs. Samoa Joe

* Crimson vs. James Storm

* Devon & Garrett Bischoff vs. Robbie E & Robbie T

* Hernandez vs. Kid Kash

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at the X division.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Gauntlet for the Gold for a shot at the Impact World title at Slammiversary

* Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii

* The Influence vs. Alisha Edwards & Gisele Shaw

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring the Knockouts division airs at 3 AM.