wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

May 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Slammiversary 2012, which included the following:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Sting
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Bad Influence (c) vs. AJ Styles & Kurt Angle
* No Disqualification: Bully Ray vs. Joseph Park
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Gail Kim (c) vs. Miss Tessmacher
* #1 Contenders Match for TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Jeff Hardy vs. Mr. Anderson vs. Rob Van Dam
* TNA X Division Championship: Austin Aries (c) vs. Samoa Joe
* Crimson vs. James Storm
* Devon & Garrett Bischoff vs. Robbie E & Robbie T
* Hernandez vs. Kid Kash

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at the X division.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Gauntlet for the Gold for a shot at the Impact World title at Slammiversary
* Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii
* The Influence vs. Alisha Edwards & Gisele Shaw

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring the Knockouts division airs at 3 AM.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading