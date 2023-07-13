Lineup Set For Full Impact Pro Heatstroke 2023

Full Impact Pro has announced the lineup for their Heatstroke 2023 show later this month. The company announced the full linup for the July 30th show, which takes place in Clearwater, Florida and will be available to watch through WWN. You can see the full announcement below:

WWN & OCC Road House Nation present

Full Impact Pro Wrestling – Heatstroke 2023

Sunday, July 30th, 2023

Doors Open: 4:00 PM EDT

Bell Time: 5:00 PM EDT

OCC Road House

10575 49th Street North

Clearwater, FL 33762

Tickets available at www.RoadHouseNation.com

1st Row (reserved seating): $25*

2nd & 3rd Row (reserved seating): $20*

General Admission: $15*

Kids 12 and under GA: FREE with a paid adult

*Tickets are $5 more the day of event

Watch the Live Stream and Video-on-Demand at:

www.WWNLive.com

www.ClubWWN.com

WWN Roku App

Club WWN Android App

Club WWN iOS App

Club WWN Amazon Fire TV App

Club WWN Apple TV App

Club WWN Android TV App

Club WWN Facebook Page

Main Event – All Championships On The Line!!!

FIP World Heavyweight Champion Karam w/ “Superstar” Sean Davis vs. ACW Heavyweight Champion Lucky Ali vs. Winner of July 22nd Battle for the Brave WWN Proving Ground Championship Match (Rich Port Ayala or Jonathan Hudson)

FIP World Tag Team Championship Match

OAO of Snoop Strikes & Hunter Law defend vs. The Metro Brothers of Chris Metro & JC Metro w/ Francisco Ciatso & Skinny Vinny

Six Man Tag Team Showcase

The debuting Miami Boys of Puma Johnson, Chris Malachite, & Xander Maddox vs. Blake Banks & The debuting Better Together of Ori Gold & Hadar Horvtiz

FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match

Winner of Winner of July 22nd WWN Battle for the Brave FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match (Sideshow or August Artois) defends vs. Troy Hollywood

Special Challenge Match

Buckshot Brian Brock w/ “Superstar” Sean Davis vs. Jonathan Hudson or Rich Port Ayala (Depending on result of Winner of July 22nd Battle for the Brave WWN Proving Ground Championship Match)

Special Attraction Match #1

Gus De La Vega vs. The debuting Drake Zavior

Special Attraction Match #2

Steven Frick vs. Sideshow or August Artois (Depending on result of Winner of July 22nd WWN Battle for the Brave FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match)

Battle of FIP Debuting Talent

The debuting Blake Troop vs. The debuting Rafael Delgado