Lineup Set For Full Impact Pro Heatstroke 2023
Full Impact Pro has announced the lineup for their Heatstroke 2023 show later this month. The company announced the full linup for the July 30th show, which takes place in Clearwater, Florida and will be available to watch through WWN. You can see the full announcement below:
WWN & OCC Road House Nation present
Full Impact Pro Wrestling – Heatstroke 2023
Sunday, July 30th, 2023
Doors Open: 4:00 PM EDT
Bell Time: 5:00 PM EDT
OCC Road House
10575 49th Street North
Clearwater, FL 33762
Tickets available at www.RoadHouseNation.com
1st Row (reserved seating): $25*
2nd & 3rd Row (reserved seating): $20*
General Admission: $15*
Kids 12 and under GA: FREE with a paid adult
*Tickets are $5 more the day of event
Watch the Live Stream and Video-on-Demand at:
www.WWNLive.com
www.ClubWWN.com
WWN Roku App
Club WWN Android App
Club WWN iOS App
Club WWN Amazon Fire TV App
Club WWN Apple TV App
Club WWN Android TV App
Club WWN Facebook Page
Main Event – All Championships On The Line!!!
FIP World Heavyweight Champion Karam w/ “Superstar” Sean Davis vs. ACW Heavyweight Champion Lucky Ali vs. Winner of July 22nd Battle for the Brave WWN Proving Ground Championship Match (Rich Port Ayala or Jonathan Hudson)
FIP World Tag Team Championship Match
OAO of Snoop Strikes & Hunter Law defend vs. The Metro Brothers of Chris Metro & JC Metro w/ Francisco Ciatso & Skinny Vinny
Six Man Tag Team Showcase
The debuting Miami Boys of Puma Johnson, Chris Malachite, & Xander Maddox vs. Blake Banks & The debuting Better Together of Ori Gold & Hadar Horvtiz
FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match
Winner of Winner of July 22nd WWN Battle for the Brave FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match (Sideshow or August Artois) defends vs. Troy Hollywood
Special Challenge Match
Buckshot Brian Brock w/ “Superstar” Sean Davis vs. Jonathan Hudson or Rich Port Ayala (Depending on result of Winner of July 22nd Battle for the Brave WWN Proving Ground Championship Match)
Special Attraction Match #1
Gus De La Vega vs. The debuting Drake Zavior
Special Attraction Match #2
Steven Frick vs. Sideshow or August Artois (Depending on result of Winner of July 22nd WWN Battle for the Brave FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match)
Battle of FIP Debuting Talent
The debuting Blake Troop vs. The debuting Rafael Delgado
