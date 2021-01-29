wrestling / News

Lio Rush Leaves MTV’s Challenge: Double Agent

January 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lio Rush MLW Kings of Colosseum

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MLW middleweight champion Lio Rush left MTV’s Challenge: Double Agent for several reasons. One of which was that he wanted to go home and be with his pregnant wife. The show remains one of the highest-rated non-news shows on cable, regularly beating AEW, NXT and even the NBA.

