Lio Rush Leaves MTV’s Challenge: Double Agent
January 29, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MLW middleweight champion Lio Rush left MTV’s Challenge: Double Agent for several reasons. One of which was that he wanted to go home and be with his pregnant wife. The show remains one of the highest-rated non-news shows on cable, regularly beating AEW, NXT and even the NBA.
