Lio Rush On What Winning The X-Division Title At Impact Slammiversary Would Mean To Him

Lio Rush has an X-Division Championship match against Chris Sabin at Impact Slammiversary, and he recently talked about what winning the bout would mean to him. Rush appeared on the Battleground Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the Motor City Machine Guns: “They are the X Division. They are Impact Wrestling. Going into this match is more than just a statement match to me. It is a dream match, to me, which will quickly turn into a nightmare for Sabin. [Laughs] But this is a dream match for me; I grew up watching the Motor City Machine Guns. I have teamed with the Motor City Machine Guns earlier in my career, so I know how much this match means to me. It’s more than just about the title. Yes, the title is on the line, which is the most important thing, but there are other factors there that make this match a big deal for me, and I’m sure it’s a big deal for Sabin for very similar reasons.”

On what winning the X-Division Championship would mean to him: “It would show everybody that I am here to stay, for one,” he said. “It would show everybody that I have won a title almost everywhere I’ve been. It would be the icing on the cake… I was born to be an X-Division Champion. I am the X-Division.”

On who he would want for his first challenger: “Give me Chris Sabin again, just so I can show people that it’s not a fluke.”