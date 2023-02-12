List of Producers For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

– Fightful Select has some details on the producers assigned to last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings:

* Pat Buck produced AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator bout.

* BJ Whitmer produced The Bunny vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in another title eliminator bout.

* Dean Malenko produced Ricky Starks’ gauntlet match against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

* Jerry Lynn produced Rush vs. Bryan Danielson.

* Christopher Daniels produced The Elite vs. Top Flight for the Trios Titles.

* QT Marshall produced The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The Gunns beat The Acclaimed to win the titles.

* According to Fightful’s report, MJF’s car crash promo segment didn’t have a producer listed for it.