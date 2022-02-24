Lita Comments on the Reaction She Got At WWE Elimination Chamber

Lita took part in a RAW Women’s title match at WWE Elimination Chamber, losing to Becky Lynch. The fans at the event got a loud reaction and “Thank you Lita” chants at the event. It was previously noted that WWE officials were said to be “blown away” by the reaction she got at the event. In a post on Instagram, Lita commented on the reaction she received.

She wrote: “What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper.

#thankyou #wwechamber #saudiarabia”