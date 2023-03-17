Lita Recalls Main Eventing Raw With Trish Stratus, Was Sure It Was Going To Be Changed

Lita main evented the December 6, 2004 episode of Raw against Trish Stratus, and she recently recalled how she believed it would be changed before the show. Lita and Stratus battled for the WWE Women’s Championship in the match, which was the first time women competed in the main event of the show. The WWE Hall Of Famer recalled a few bits about the night in an interview with The Best Las Vegas, and you can see highlights below per Wrestling Inc):

On what she was thinking throughout the day before the show: “They’re saying we’re in the main event but they’re going to change it so don’t get too excited.”

On the applause they got backstage from the full locker room after the match: “It’s not for just what we did out in the ring, but it was the fact that the office trusted us to have the spot, the fact that our co-workers acknowledged that we deserved that spot.”