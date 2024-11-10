wrestling / News
UPDATED: MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto To Air Tomorrow Due To Tape Delay
November 9, 2024
UPDATE: MLW has announced that their Lucha Apocalypto event will stream tomorrow due to tape delay.
Due to technical difficulties we will air #MLWLucha tomorrow night. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/Rz5wGtB1vw
— MLW (@MLW) November 10, 2024
Original: Major League Wrestling is presenting MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto from Chicago tonight and the livestream is now available online.