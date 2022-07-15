Livestream Online For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA kicked off the Race to the Chase Tournament on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the YouTube livestream is online. You can see the stream below for the episode, which aired on FITE TV on Tuesday and is described as follows:

The Race to the Chase begins tonight on a star studded episode of NWA Powerrr!

Four men will battle next week on Powerrr with the winner challenging NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch for the Ten Pounds of Gold in the main event! Those four men will be determined tonight!

Former partners in Strictly Business, Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis, face off for the first spot!

NWA newcomer and the newest member of the Cardona Family, Brian Myers, takes on Da Pope!

And in our main event, former rivals and former champions Tim Storm and Nick Aldis come to blows once more!

Plus, recent NWA World Women’s Championship contender KiLynn King faces former champion Allysin Kay in an exhibition match!