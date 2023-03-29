Logan Paul Says His WWE Contract Ends With WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul is close to the end of his WWE contract, as he noted in his latest podcast. Paul appeared on the latest episode of Impaulsive and revealed that his contract will be up with his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania this weekend.

“My contract ends this WrestleMania,” Paul said (per Fightful). “My rookie year is about to be up. A good rookie year.”

Paul also clarified that WWE confirmed to him that they did not, as Lele Pons claimed, offer her a $20 million contract. Pons’ husband had made the claim on Impaulsive last week.

“They reached out to me and were like, ‘FYI, we did not offer Lele Pons $20 million,'” Paul said. “I knew that, I didn’t think anyone would take it serious.”

Paul did not clarify whether he would be renewing his contract with WWE.