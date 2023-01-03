Longtime OVW Commentator Dean Hill Releases His Memoirs

Dean Hill, who was the voice of OVW for many years, has released his memoirs. The book, See You At Ringside!: A Life of Rocking, Rolling, and Wrestling, is now available at Amazon. The description for the book, which is co-written by John Cosper and is independently published, reads:

For more than 1000 episodes Dean Hill brought the action of Ohio Valley Wrestling into homes in the Louisville area and around the world. From the early days in Jeffersonville to the glory days as WWE Developmental and beyond, the baritone announcer with the handlebar mustache had the honor of introducing the world to future legends John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Batista, and so many more.

But if you only known Dean Hill as the Voice of OVW, you don’t know half the story. Hill was also the voice of the Louisville Gardens, announcing hundreds of matches for Memphis Wrestling and introducing fans to countless stars like The Rock, Kane, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker. What’s more, he led security at the Gardens for decades, escorting legends like Andre the Giant to the ring while also standing guard as music stars like Ray Charles, Aerosmith, Frank Sinatra, Prince, Barbara Mandrell, and even Milli Vanilli took the stage.

Dean Hill also served the city of Louisville for decades as a member of the Louisville Police Department and later worked alongside the U.S. Marshals. He left his mark on the Derby City with and without a badge, playing clubs all over town with numerous bands as well as becoming a DJ and a wedding officiant.

The man with the golden throat now shares his life stories, from the police force to Louisville Gardens to Davis Arena, and beyond, in this new autobiography. From his humble beginnings in small town Indiana to police chases across the Ohio River bridges to the dive bars of downtown Louisville to his feuds with the Moondogs and Jessie Godderz, the Voice of OVW shares his fondest memories in this personal and often hilarious memoir.