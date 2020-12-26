LSG Discusses Working on Virtual Basement’s The Wrestling Code

– Fightful recently interviewed indie wrestler LSG, who discussed doing motion-capture work for Virtual Basement’s upcoming game, The Wrestling Code, that’s currently in development. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on the game: “Right now I think they’re just setting up the gaming system. They’re developing all the 3D models for the wrestlers. ‘Cause right now the roster is huge. I didn’t think it’d be that big, but it looks like it’ll be a really big roster. I don’t know. I should check in with them soon. I know we’re scheduled to do some mo-cap soon. So, I’ll be a part of that. I get to do myself and I’m also going to be doing mo-cap for other wrestlers who can’t make it. Should be a lot of fun. I’ve seen a lot of other guys do the 2k mo-cap and I’m dying to try it. It’s a lot of work.”

LSG on how this game is giving opportunities for other wrestlers to be in a game: “It’s funny ‘cause I remember back in Nashville and I had all these people asking me about it, because I was one of the first guys announced for the game. There was like a buzz in the locker room about it. I think Virtual Basement almost wanted me and PJ Black to kinda go around and send out feelers to people. So, we were going around, telling them about the game and a lot of people were interested. I don’t know how many Ring of Honor guys are going to be involved. I don’t know if they’re allowed to, but I know people who just are just, like, ‘There’s not going to be a Ring of Honor game coming out.’ So, if there’s an opportunity to get into this one, I think people are going to jump at it. The cool thing is it’s opportunities for more guys to be seen on that level. Because before it was just WWE and that was it. Now you’ve got the chance to have independent stars show up in a video game and that’s a game changer. That’s huge.”