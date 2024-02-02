Lyra Valkyria Weighs In On Tatum Paxley’s Unwanted Help Ahead Of NXT Vengeance Day

Lyra Valkyria has found herself with a passionate fan in Tatum Paxley, and Valkyria talked about the matter ahead of her match at NXT Vengeance Day. Valkyria will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez at the PPV, and in the build to the match she’s been dealing with Paxley’s obsessive behavior toward her. Valkyria spoke about the situation in an interview with Busted Open Radio.

“It’s definitely a distraction,” Valkyria said (per Wrestling Inc). “But like I told [Paxley], I have to focus on Roxanne. [Paxley isn’t] a bad person, I don’t think. I think her heart’s in the right place, so I don’t want to see her get hurt, but I also need her out of my way so I can defend my title and still walk out of Vengeance Day as champion.”

NXT Vengeance Day airs live Sunday night on Peacock and WWE Network.