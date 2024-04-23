Mace & Mansoor Say Vince McMahon Personally Directed Jeff Hardy Drug Test Segment On 2020 WWE Smackdown

Jeff Hardy had an infamous segment where he was drug tested on the June 12th, 2020 episode of WWE Smackdown, and Mace & Mansoor say Vince McMahon directed it personally. The segment came as part of Hardy’s feud with Sheamus and saw the latter, accusing Hardy of being on drugs again, demand a drug test of Hardy that was conducted on air.

MxM spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and during the interview they recalled how McMahon personally directed only two angles they saw — one being one of theirs and the other being the Hardy/Sheamus segment.

“Well, we were in WWE when there was a piss angle in the ring,” Mansoor said. “Jeff Hardy threw piss on Sheamus. By the way, one of the only angles for Vince to ever come to the ring for rehearsals.”

Mace then noted, “There were two angles Vince came out of the Catacombs for, the piss angle and for the model walk.”

Mansoor clarified, “The Maximum Male Models debut. Those are the only two segments that Vince ever personally directed in the rehearsals.”