Madi Wrenkowski Would Love To Sign With WWE In The Right Situation

Madi Wrenkowski says she would love to be at WWE if the situation was right for her. The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Co-Champion recently appeared on The A2TheK Wrestling Show and was asked about her interest in potentially signing with the company at the cost of working for several promotions as she is now.

“Yeah, of course,” Wrenkowski said (per Fightful). “All of my doors are open. I would definitely tie myself down to a company if the opportunity presented itself and it worked for me. If it was presented and worked [for me], I would definitely love to be at WWE.”

She continued, “I think as much as people sometimes like to talk poorly of it, that is the company that ultimately made us all fall in love with this sport. I will forever hold that company very high, especially with the minds like Regal & Triple H behind the product. So yeah, I’d like to go there.”