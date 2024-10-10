Main Event Announced For MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

Major League Wrestling has announced the main event for MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto in Chicago next month. The event takes place at Cicero Stadium on November 9. The main event is an MLW World Middleweight title match. Mistico defends against Titan and Averno.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Triple Threat for the MLW World Middleweight Championship: Místico vs. Titán vs. Averno at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

Cesar Duran has signed an epic main event for Lucha Apocalypto!

The MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico will defend his title in a one-fall triple threat match against two of the most dangerous opponents in the sport: Titán and Averno. Known for his unmatched agility and iconic status, Místico has dazzled fans with his breathtaking moves and unwavering determination. But with two fierce rivals gunning for his title, the stakes have never been higher, and Místico’s reign could face its toughest challenge yet.

Titán, known as “El Inmortal,” is a luchador who has captivated fans with his fearless, high-flying style. He gained international acclaim with his daring moves and technical skills, especially after his breakout performance in the 2012 En Busca de un Ídolo tournament. A staple of thrilling main events, Titán has competed worldwide, including in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of Los Ingobernables de Japón. His relentless drive and aerial prowess make him a constant threat, and at Lucha Apocalypto, he looks to cement his legacy by capturing the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

Averno, a seasoned veteran and life-long rival of Místico, brings a dangerous mix of cunning and power to this triple threat match. A master of psychological warfare, Averno has built his career on dismantling opponents through both brute force and mind games. His experience spans decades, during which he’s developed a reputation as one of lucha libre’s most feared rudos. Known for his methodical in-ring strategy and ability to capitalize on even the smallest mistakes, Averno’s quest for the title is fueled by his desire to once again sit atop the mountain of champions.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Lucha Apocalypto live on YouTube card (9pm CT start)

MLW World Middleweight Championship

Místico (champion) vs. Titán vs. Averno

Featuring:

Atlantis

Atlantis Jr.

Último Guerrero

Hechicero

Felino

Cesar Duran

Magnus

Bárbaro Cavernario

Esfinge

Star Jr.

Okumura

Lluvia

Persephone

MLW Fighters

CMLL Luchadores

& MORE!

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT start)

Weapons of Mass Destruction

Mads Krule Krugger vs. AKIRA

