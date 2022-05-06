Malcolm Bivens Confirms He Turned Down WWE Contract Renewal

As previously reported, Malcolm Bivens was released from the WWE last week, one of ten talents cut from the NXT 2.0 brand. During the comedy special Malcolm Live at the Stand last night, Bivens confirmed rumors that he turned down a contract extension from the company.

He said: “I have to…I hate to say it…I have to control my narrative. Hey, don’t boo. Don’t boo. I’m unemployed, you can’t boo me, alright? I get a pass. Alright, so here’s the truth. There’s a lot of rumors, a lot f speculation. Was I offered a contract in February? Yes. Did I say no to said contract? Yes. Was I offered to be with Omos? No, no one said a word to me about managing Omos. Was I told about the main roster? Yes. And people, they think I’m crazy, like ‘Malcolm, you threw away millions, potentially, you walked away.’ Yeah. I did, because I didn’t want to do it anymore. Unfortunately, I wasn’t happy. At Stand & Deliver, I had a conversation with the head writer and I told him so. And then two weeks ago, I said the same thing, ‘I don’t think this was for me.’ That’s okay. Because your happiness is not dictated by what people say you should do. Happiness is dictated by what you think you should do. There’s a difference, right?

And, you know, it’s been an interesting few days. I’ll put it to you that way. Also, Julius told me I was the talk of the PC. They think I’m crazy too. All the people from the UK talking about, ‘What’s wrong with the little black bloke? I heard he turned down his contract. Does he have a drug problem or something?’ Shut the fuck up! You can’t talk shit about me just because Nick Khan forgot y’all exist. You ain’t better than me, motherfuckers. You not better than me. NXT UK is crazy, man. I’m gonna say this. If you work for WWE and you want to stay there forever, get transferred to NXT UK. You could be #1 on the FBI’s most wanted list, kidnap three families, shoot up the Popeyes down the street…they’ll put you in a program with Ilja Dragunov. They don’t give a shit! Just saying, I mean with all due respect.

I gotta be careful because I talked about Nick Khan, but I know for sure Johnny Ace has my phone bugged and I know he’s frustrated too. ‘All this motherfucker talks about is Asian women and fried chicken! This is exhausting!’ I know. That’s my life though. Shout out to Brutus, shout out to Julius, Ivy. I’m going to miss them. You know, I love them like they were my kids but you know, sometimes in life you have to move on. And people have been asking me, ‘Malcolm, is this it for you, as far as professional wrestling goes?’ For now I’d have to say yes. Will I come back? Maybe. For the right price.”