Even More On WWE Releases of Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai

As reported yesterday, Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai were two of ten wrestlers released from the WWE NXT 2.0 brand, along with Dexter Lumis, Harland and others. Fightful Select has a few more details on both Kai and Bivens, regarding the WWE’s plans for them in the future.

WWE actually had ‘tentative’ plans for Bivens on the main roster and even pitched him as a possible manager for Omos. Eventually, however, they went with MVP. LA Knight was also considered for the role at one point.

As noted, Bivens ‘made it clear’ that he had no plans to re-sign with the company, even after he did last year. He was given a new, restructured contract and passed on it. His deal was set to expire at the beginning of 2023.

Meanwhile, Kai’s contract was set to expire in April 2023. She was looked at several times for a main roster spot but around the time of the draft last year, a source noted there was “no solid direction, plan, or firm ideas” for her. It was unknown if she’d ever be called up. Kai, like Bivens, had indicated to WWE she had no plans to sign a new contract.