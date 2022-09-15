Mance Warner vs. Mads Krugger Added To MLW Super Series

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Mance Warner and Mads Krugger for MLW Super Series this Sunday in Norcross, GA.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced Mance Warner’s first 1-on-1 match in MLW in nearly 3 years is set for MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The “Southern Psychopath” Mance Warner promises to crack open a few light beers and heads as he jumps in his pick up truck and drives down to Atlanta this Sunday for a big one-on-one encounter.

The bout marks Ol Mancer’s first singles match in an MLW ring since February 2020, nearly 3 years ago.

One of MLW’s beloved fighters, the Bucksnort TN wrestler is one of the most unpredictable brawlers in league history.

From his lariats to unorthodox fighting style, which often sees him use anything not nailed down, Mads Krugger will have his hands full when he collides with the eye poking hardcore hero to many.

Standing across the ring is the menacing masked mercenary known as Mads Krugger. A vicious, unrelenting force in MLW for 2 years, this promises to be a war in the squared circle.

Will Mance have his hand raised in glory? Will Mads Krugger conjure up pain and suffering in the Deep South for Ol Mancer?

Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

