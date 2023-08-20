Many in AEW Think Edge Joining Company Is A ‘Real Possibility’

As previously reported, Edge said in an interview that his WWE contract is up at the end of September. He also noted that he probably wrestled his last match in Toronto last night on Smackdown. He has said he is unsure where his career goes from here. According to Fightful Select, there are many in AEW who think it’s a “real possibility” that he shows up there once he is available.

He would likely be there under his real name of Adam Copeland, as the name “Edge” is copyrighted by WWE. Those close to him earlier this year noted that him going to AEW isn’t as “out there” as you might expect. He is close with both Christian and FTR, the latter of whom helped him prepare for his in-ring return. The idea has been discussed by a lot of people in AEW, even before Edge said that his match with Sheamus was the last on his contract.

As for whether it actually will be his last match in WWE on this contract is unknown. In recent months, WWE has been more quiet about contract extensions, re-signings, releases and contract expirations than they have been in the past. And even if it is his last match, it’s always possible the contract is quietly extended. Something similar happened with Goldberg, as his deal with the company went far beyond when he last wrestled for them. WWE sources did note that Edge had some time added to his deal due to injury.

Tony Khan actually was interested in hiring Edge in 2019 before it was even known if he could wrestle. Edge contacted Vince McMahon about the talks and McMahon wanted his return to happen in WWE. Meetings with doctors were set up to get him cleared and the rest is history.