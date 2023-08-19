Edge Reveals His WWE Contract Expires at End of September

– During an interview with The FAN Morning Show ahead of last night’s WWE SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge offered some more details on his current WWE contract. He had previously revealed in an interview with ET Canada that his match with Sheamus at last night’s SmackDown would be the final match on his current deal. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Edge on this being the last match on his contract: “I can’t say I haven’t thought about it, I have, for sure, but I realize that I haven’t come to any conclusions, and I’m kind of torn, honestly. I don’t want to do this to the point where I don’t feel like I’m able to have the output that I want. Only I know how I feel when I’m deep into a match. ‘Oof. Okay, didn’t do enough cardio’ or ‘I did all the cardio and still feel this way.'”

On his WWE contract being up at the end of September: “That’s why I really want to collect myself after this thing, take a big ol’ deep breath and decide what that is. My contract is up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match. I have a lot of decisions to make. I can’t do it now. I have to see how Friday goes. I know that’s not a clear answer, but I don’t have it yet.”

As noted, Edge defeated Sheamus in the main event of last night’s SmackDown. After the match, he addressed the crowd and said it was his last match in front of Toronto.