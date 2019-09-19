wrestling / News
Maria Kanellis Baby Angle Expected To Continue, Notes On Plans For Story
September 19, 2019
This past Monday on RAW, Rusev made his return to the WWE and was revealed as the ‘father’ of Maria Kanellis’ new baby, promptly beating up her husband Mike in the process. This was after a night that promised a gender reveal party and had Maria lie about Ricochet being the father. If you thought that was the end of the story, it wasn’t.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev is not going to be the father of the baby in the story. Not only that, but the storyline is expected to continue as a mystery angle, with WWE building to a reveal for an eventual ratings boost. However, it’s also expected that it will be more of a running joke in tone, instead of a major angle.
