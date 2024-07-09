Maria Kanellis-Bennett Says She Has a Mass On Her Adrenal Gland

Maria Kanellis-Bennett has revealed that doctors found a mass on her adrenal gland. The ROH star posted to her Twitter account on Monday to announce that she was having some symptoms six months ago and had her glands checked as well as blood work done. She noted that a mass was found during another test, which she has since revealed is on the gland.

Kanellis-Bennett noted that it’s inconclusive right now as to whether it’s cancer. She wrote:

“So fun story… 6 months ago I asked to get my adrenal glands checked and blood work done to check hormone levels because of symptoms I had been having. Insurance would not approve the tests. Fast forward today, I had a CT with contrast to check a mass that was found accidentally during another test, that is either on my kidney or adrenal gland. Moral of the story… listen to your body.” “So here is the update. Yes it is a mass on my adrenal gland. Next step is meeting with an endocrinologist surgeon. It’s inconclusive at this point, if it is cancer. In other news, I ate French fries and a concrete mixer and I feel a little better.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kanellis-Bennett.

