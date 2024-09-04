Maria Kanellis To Undergo Surgery For Adrenal Gland Mass In October

Maria Kanellis has provided an update on her health issues, noting that she’s undergoing surgery next month. Kanellis announced in August that a mass was found on her adrenal gland and that she would be having surgery on it. She posted an update on Tuesday on the situation, as you can see below.

Kanellis wrote:

“They think it’s a pheochromocytoma which means I have to take medication before I can have surgery so I don’t have a heart attack during surgery. As of right now the surgery is scheduled for October 24th.” “I also have to go to an endocrinologist and a geneticist. And so will my children. The biopsy will be after the surgery to check for cancer. I’m pissed. I want to be done with the waiting. I know I should be grateful. I’m just not there yet.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kanellis for a quick and full recovery.