Maria Kanellis To Undergo Surgery For Adrenal Gland Mass Next Month

Maria Kanellis has confirmed that she’s undergoing surgery next month for the mass found in her adrenal gland. As previously reported, Kanellis revealed in July that doctors had found a mass on her gland. She posted to Twitter on Monday and confirmed that she will undergo surgery on the gland in September, as you can see below.

Kanellis, who appears regularly for ROH and AEW, has previously said of the condition:

“I went to my doctor’s appointment today at Rush. The next steps are blood work and a possible 24 hour urine test. From there I will be scheduling surgery for most likely some time in September. The mass I have is borderline what they get concerned about and biopsy is not an option. I will be having a retroperitoneoscopic andrenalectomy and they will biopsy the mass after.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kanellis.